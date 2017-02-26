OSCARS

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
As the stars hit the Oscar red carpet, many donned a blue ribbon in solidarity with the American Civil Liberties Union.

Oscar nominees Ruth Negga and Lin Manuel Miranda wore the blue ribbon as they faced the cameras on Hollywood's biggest night.

"They're fighting incredible fights right now for our American ideals, so I'm happy to support them," said Miranda, who is nominated for best original song for his work on "How Far I'll Go" in the hit movie "Moana."

Recently the ACLU has been at the forefront of the fight to protect immigrants and the LGBT community after President Donald Trump took office.

The ACLU's stated mission is "to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed to all people in this country by the Constitution and laws of the United States."

Don't miss the 89th Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. ET| 4 p.m. PT LIVE on ABC. Check your local listings.
