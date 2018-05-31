WIDE OPEN BLUEGRASS

Wide Open Bluegrass to stay in Raleigh through 2021

EMBED </>More Videos

World of Bluegrass will stay in Raleigh (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
The International Bluegrass Music Association's Wide Open Bluegrass will stay in Raleigh through 2021, Mayor Nancy McFarlane announcedThursday.

"Raleigh has fallen in love with bluegrass and I think it's fair to say that bluegrass is in love with Raleigh," she said during a news conference outside the Raleigh Convention Center.

World of Bluegrass runs September 25-29 in downtown Raleigh. Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder will feature a guest appearance by Patty Loveless, it was announced Thursday.

"The success over the first five years and going now into our sixth year was really the catalyst for wanting to extend for another three years," said Paul Schiminger, IBMA Executive Director.

Mayor McFarlane said the festival has generated more than $48 million for Wake County in its five years in Raleigh.

McFarlane said World of Bluegrass is the event that draws the most people to the City of Oaks, with more than 221,000 people attending last year.

The deal gives the festival $175,000 in Wake County and City of Raleigh business development funds annually, starting in 2018. That's $75,000 more than last year.

Loren Gold, Executive Vice President of the Greater Raleigh Convention & Visitors Bureau, said the funds come from a combination of lodging and food and beverage taxes, not from the general fund.

"IBMA will not receive those funds directly," Gold said. "They'll go to offset rental at the facility, and they go to offset security charges, transportation charges, enhanced exhibit costs, things of that nature."

IBMA will receive an additional $90,000 in combined total cash to apply towards expenses in 2019-2021. Of that, $30,000 comes from the Greater Raleigh Convention & Visitors Bureau (Visit Raleigh) and $60,000 comes from the City of Raleigh via previously budgeted line items, said a spokesman for Visit Raleigh.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentwide open bluegrassraleigh newsmusicRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WIDE OPEN BLUEGRASS
IBMA's World of Bluegrass returns to Raleigh
Raleigh celebrates the 'M.A.I.N. events'
Wide Open Bluegrass draws huge crowd despite weather
Southern Smoke BBQ heats up the Wide Open Bluegrass Festival
More wide open bluegrass
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema launches Summer Family Fun program
Tom Cruise shares first photo for 'Top Gun' sequel
Roseanne Barr: 'I was Ambien tweeting,' Trump weighs in
Morgan Freeman demands apology from CNN
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Banner Elk mansion previously listed for $3.5M could sell for pennies on the dollar in auction
Where's Kevin? Peacock seen roaming around Apex
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema launches Summer Family Fun program
Newborn daughter of fallen hero does photo shoot with fellow soldiers
Police: 3 kids found padlocked inside room at Kinston apartment
Sheriff: Baby in diaper box may have died of natural causes
1 in 14: The startling truth about elder abuse
4 dead after Alberto hits western NC; State of Emergency declared
Show More
Where is the money? Hurricane Matthew victims still waiting for relief
Teen diagnosed with illness caused by working out too much
Morgan Freeman demands apology from CNN
Tom Cruise shares first photo for 'Top Gun' sequel
UNC Board of Trustees vote: Bill Cosby's honorary degree revoked
More News