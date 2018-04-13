ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Will Ferrell among 4 injured in overturn crash in California

Will Ferrell. File photo. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. --
Actor Will Ferrell and three other people were transported to a hospital Thursday evening after a freeway crash in Mission Viejo involving an overturned SUV.

The collision was reported shortly before 11 p.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway, just south of Alicia Parkway, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Among the injured was a woman in her 20s and three men in their 40s and 50s, fire officials said. One of the patients was in critical condition, while the other three suffered minor injuries.

Ferrell was seen on a gurney, apparently speaking on a cellphone, before firefighter-paramedics placed him into an ambulance at the scene.

The California Highway Patrol said Ferrell was transported to Mission Hospital. He has since been released.

The cause of the crash was under investigation by the CHP, who said alcohol and drugs do not seem to be a factor in the incident.


DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
