Win a chance to play dodgeball with Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller just released a video reuniting with his castmates from "Dodgeball," and it's setting the internet on fire.The video over on Omaze.com promotes a new contest where you can win a chance to play dodgeball with Ben, and it's all for a good cause.Proceeds from each raffle ticket bought will benefit the Stiller Foundation, which provides educational resources and support to children in developing countries around the world.Fans can enter for a chance to team up with Globo Gym or the Average Joes for a game of dodgeball.The winner will get airline tickets, a stay at a 4-star hotel, a game with Ben and friends, plus a dinner of pizza with the star.