VIRAL VIDEO

Woman's stunning karaoke performace at New York Sam's Club goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

A.J. Ross speaks to the new viral star. (Photo/Amanda Lasher)

By Eyewitness News
ULSTER, New York --
A woman's stunning karaoke performance inside a New York Sam's Club has gone viral.

Christina Kokonis-Viggers, 32, was captured on video singing "Maybe This Time" from the musical "Cabaret" inside the Hudson Valley store, located in Ulster.

She said she and her friend, Amanda Lasher, were just goofing off with an in-store karaoke machine. She saw it had a Bluetooth connection and paired up her phone. That's when the show began.

"There are people that were stopping by and they just stood there the whole time," Kokonis-Viggers said.

Afterwards, Lasher said she was going to post it online.

"Amanda posted the video," Kokonis-Viggers said. "She said, 'I'm going to put it on Facebook. This is going to blow up.' And I said no."

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

They were expecting maybe a couple thousand views, but now they're up to more than 8 million.



"Afterwards, she got like this great applause," Lasher said. "That was amazing."

Kokonis-Viggers, who is a native of the Dongan Hills section of Staten Island, said this is only the beginning for her. She said she's received praise from around the world and has even received calls from talent recruiters and the TV show "America's Got Talent."

She's also set up a special Facebook page called "Diva in the Making." That's where she's planning to post more about her musical experiences.

And despite her new fame, Kokonis-Viggers said she plans to stay dedicated to a non-profit theater organization she's worked on for years called "Upstate Productions."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentkaraokesingingviral videoUlsterUlster CountyDongan HillsStaten IslandNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
VIRAL VIDEO
Dad dresses as beast, shares dances with autistic daughter
Utah nurse settles over rough arrest caught on video
Viral: CA football team makes patriotic entrance at game
CA 5th grader's lunch time concerto wows the internet
More viral video
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Triangle company bringing a bit of North Carolina to CMAs
Here are your 2017 CMA Awards winners
Final 'Coco' trailer is all about family
2 dances, 2 perfect scores highlight week 8 of 'Dancing with the Stars'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Bond increased for former Raleigh teacher
Raleigh diner named 'essential American restaurant'
Video shows ship run aground behind North Carolina home
Feds raid Youngsville business for possible sex, cyber crimes
Triangle company bringing a bit of North Carolina to CMAs
Visually impaired woman with guide dog fatally struck by train
Police: 6-year-old boy weighed 17 pounds at death
Cloudy, damp, chilly weather this week
Show More
Durham police rescue hawk stuck in barbed wire fence
After girlfriend's on-air murder, ex-anchor wins office
Authorities investigating fire at Wake County business
Transgender Virginia candidate makes history and how other races to watch turned out
3 UCLA basketball players arrested in China
More News
Top Video
Triangle company bringing a bit of North Carolina to CMAs
Nashville gears up for the Country Music Awards
Why is the Raleigh Christmas Parade before Thanksgiving?
Wake County parents still upset by school reassignment changes
More Video