ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot honored for female representation in media

EMBED </>More Videos

"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot was honored with the #SEEHER Award at the Critics' Choice Awards. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Danny Clemens
SANTA MONICA, Calif. --
During a year that has seen women's issues take center stage, there's perhaps nobody more fitting than Wonder Woman herself to be honored for female representation in media.

At the Critics' Choice Awards on Thursday evening, "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins presented Gal Gadot with the #SEEHER Award, which honors a woman who "[pushes] boundaries on changing stereotypes and [recognizes] the importance of accurately portraying women across the entertainment landscape."

While accepting the award, Gadot discussed the importance of making Wonder Woman not only a hero but also a multi-dimensional character to whom everybody - man and woman alike - could relate.

"She commands the attention of the world. In doing so, she sets a positive example for humanity," Gadot said, adding that the character "struggles with her own love and hopes. She gets confused, insecure and she's not perfect - and that's what makes her real."

"Wonder Woman" was one of the highest-grossing films of 2017. It was one of three in the top 10 with a female lead and the only one with a female director, Gadot said, leaving the industry with "a long way to go."

"As artists and filmmakers, I believe that it's not only our job to entertain but our duty to inspire and educate for love and respect," she said of the importance of representation in media.

Gadot closed by dedicating her win to those behind the #MeToo and Time's Up movements.

"My promise and commitment to all of you is that I will never be silenced and we will continue to band together to make strides...for equality," she said to thunderous applause.

When Gadot was originally announced as the recipient in December, the Association of National Advertisers - which sponsored the award - called her a "powerful voice advocating for women, not only on screen as the iconic Wonder Woman but in life as well."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentwomenequal rightsmovie newsaward showshollywoodcelebrityawardwonder womansociety
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here's your full list of Critics' Choice Awards winners
Seal accuses Oprah of ignoring Weinstein rumors
Motorhead guitarist 'Fast Eddie' dies at 67
Report: Wahlberg's costar gets $1,000 when he was paid $1.5M
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Sam's Club closing stores across the U.S., including Morrisville location
Charlotte suspect killed, officer wounded in shootout at police HQ
Federal agencies to join investigation into child slavery ring
Flying Fairy toy sparks concerns after catching fire
Durham man charged with 2 'LetGo' armed robberies
Cumberland County youth pastor charged with indecent liberties with a child
AP: Pres. Trump uses vulgar comment addressing immigrants
Cary church fights potential deportation of legal immigrant
Show More
Rocky Mount senior citizens upset after apartments flood
Raleigh PD: Fatal Waffle House shooting, Rock Quarry Rd homicide linked
SBI investigating after man dies in Raleigh police custody
4 more flu deaths reported; hospitals face IV bag shortages
Dog dies at PetSmart grooming appointment
More News
Top Video
Federal agencies to join investigation into child slavery ring
Flying Fairy toy sparks concerns after catching fire
Cary church fights potential deportation of legal immigrant
Rocky Mount senior citizens upset after apartments flood
More Video