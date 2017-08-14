ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

WWE: Wrestling icon Ric Flair out of surgery and resting

Retired professional wrestler Ric Flair at a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago Cubs Sunday, May 1, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

World Wrestling Entertainment says pro wrestling legend Ric Flair is out of surgery and resting after being hospitalized.

The statement Monday did not give details about the nature of the surgery.

A representative for the showman known as "Nature Boy" says the 68-year-old wrestler was admitted to the hospital for routine monitoring. Melinda Morris Zanoni of Legacy Talent asked on Twitter Monday for "prayers & positive energy" because Flair has "tough medical issues."

Ric Flair with ABC11's Julie Wilson and Dearon Smith at Raleigh Supercon in July.



Former pro wrestler Mick Foley and wrestling executive Eric Bischoff are among numerous wrestlers wishing Flair well on Twitter.

Known for his flamboyant outfits and "Woooo!" catchphrase, Flair made his professional debut in 1972 and was inducted into the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame in 2008.

It's not clear where Flair is hospitalized. He lives in Charlotte.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentsportsnorth carolina newsNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Custom 'Love Symbol #2' color created for Prince
'GMA's Ginger Zee is pregnant again!
Bruno Mars donates $1M from concert to Flint water crisis
Britney Spears stops performance when man rushes stage
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
The Latest: Protesters topple Durham Confederate statue
Raleigh man gets death threats for naming white nationalists
Harnett County sheriff IDs man, woman found dead in car
Mannequins in Cary Belk arranged to resemble Nazi salute
Military identifies two Fort Bragg soldiers killed in Iraq
Trump says he's seriously considering pardoning former Sheriff Joe Arpaio
Morehead Planetarium preps for huge solar eclipse party
Two teenagers treated for burns in Zebulon
Show More
Trump denounces Charlottesville violence, 'racism is evil'
Bail denied for suspect in deadly Charlottesville car ramming
Triangle man witnessed chaos in Charlottesville
Fayetteville community honors fallen NC soldier at procession
Fort Bragg soldier dies in motorcycle crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Protesters march in Durham, tear down Confederate statue
PHOTOS: Charlottesville Confederate monument protest
'Ninja Warrior' course a big hit in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
More Photos