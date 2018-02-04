ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Your first look at 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

(Lucasfilm)

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" fans got an early look at the hotly anticipated film during the Super Bowl broadcast on Sunday evening.


The full trailer is set to debut Monday morning during "Good Morning America."

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" follows the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld. Viewers will see Han Solo befriend his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meet the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga's most unlikely heroes.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story," which stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Bettany, will hit theaters May 28.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
