Your first look at 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

The full trailer is set to debut Monday morning during "Good Morning America."
"Solo: A Star Wars Story" follows the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld. Viewers will see Han Solo befriend his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meet the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga's most unlikely heroes.
"Solo: A Star Wars Story," which stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Bettany, will hit theaters May 28.
