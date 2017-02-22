OSCARS

'Zootopia' brings its message of inclusion to the Oscars

The hit animated film 'Zootopia' is bringing its message of inclusion to the 89th Oscars.

By George Pennacchio
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
"Zootopia" has already won big at the Golden Globes, Annies, Critics' Choice and many other award shows. But this weekend, the hit animated film will have its shot at taking home an Oscar.

The film isn't just striking a chord with Hollywood and the awards circuit. "Zootopia" gently presents topical messages involving themes like bigotry, racism and prejudice.

Directors Rich Moore and Byron Howard loved that their positive message of inclusion stayed relevant since the film's release almost a year ago.

"That's always been the job of fairy tales and fables," said Moore. "To be able to put into a safe package, and an easy to approach package, very large ideas and topics that might be harder to broach if you just start from square one."

"The film was sort of meant to be someway for people to talk with their children and as adults about bias and stereotype," said Howard. "And as you can see by what's going on, it's a great time for people to talk about it."

The directors also believe this is great time for animation and said they have nothing but respect for their fellow Oscar nominees.

"There's this kind of commonality amongst animators," Moore explained. "We're all working in different mediums, telling different stories, but man you recognize that passion and that desire to really kind of say something with our medium. They're not just for cartoons."

"We root for each other," Howard added.

