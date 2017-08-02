Eric Campbell murder trial on hold after juror injured in crash

Eric Campbell in court.

By
OXFORD, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The murder trial of Eric Campbell is on hold after a member of the jury weighing murder, breaking and entering, arson, and animal cruelty charges was injured in a weekend car crash.

The incident has now put the court in recess until the end of the month.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

On Wednesday, the injured juror told the judge that she has to have surgery due to her injuries. Judge Henry Hight ordered the juror to come back on August 28 and thanked juror number 3 for her services so far.

The Granville County jury had only been deliberating for 2 1/2 hours before the judge dismissed them Friday.

The question jurors face is whether Eric Campbell's father, Ed Campbell, was so abusive - so devastatingly intimidating and controlling - that his son had no choice but to go along with two brutal murders.

On New Year's Eve 2014, father and son Ed and Eric Campbell went to the home of an older couple in Oak Hill, Jerome and Dora Faulkner. The couple was killed, their valuables were stolen, their dogs were tortured and killed, and their bodies were lumped into a stolen SUV by the two intruders. The father and son were caught the next day in West Virginia.

Those facts are not in the question. In fact, the defendant, 23-year old Eric Campbell provided many of the details himself, offering testimony of what led up to the event, how (he says) it went down and what happened next.

Ed Campbell killed himself in Raleigh Central prison so the only account of what happened on that day is Eric's testimony.

Both sides introduced digital evidence such as video and audio recordings that bolstered their arguments. The three-week-long trial included expert testimony from law-enforcement, mental health experts, as well as friends and family of both the victims and the Campbells.

The jury has to weigh charges including murder, breaking and entering, arson, and animal cruelty. The most serious charges carry three potential outcomes: guilty of first-degree murder, guilty of second-degree murder, or not guilty.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trialmurdergranville county newsOxford
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Closing arguments in double murder trial set to begin
Accused killer in Granville Co. testifies in his defense
Deceased father focus of testimony in murder trial
Campbell victimized by father, psychologist testifies
Top Stories
Mom warns parents after baby contracts herpes
Raleigh police investigating 2 murders 3 hours apart
Dirt bikers to cops: 'We're going to do what we want to do'
Couple claims kids taken away because of low IQ score
Outer Banks could have power in 3-5 days, here's latest
Mom, boyfriend arrested after 2-year-old shot to death
Suspect dead and 2 deputies shot in California after dispute over marijuana
Humidity creeping back up!
Show More
Roanoke Rapids police respond to serious stabbing
Employee's car crashes into Morrisville restaurant
Family demands answers after child dies in foster care
What to cut? Wake County School Board works on budget
Cary mom desperate to find her son in custody in Japan
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
More Photos