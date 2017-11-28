Escaped California inmate shouldn't be hard to spot

Corey Hughes disappeared from a California inmate work crew Monday.

An escaped California inmate is drawing attention not just because he left a work detail but for his unusual skull-face tattoo.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said inmate Corey Hughes, 27, slipped away from his work crew Monday.

Hughes was serving time for a weapons charge and was housed in the Honor Farm prison.

The impatient Hughes was scheduled for release in just a few months - February 6.



Hughes remained missing into Tuesday evening, but the search hasn't been fruitless for the sheriff - a tip led deputies to the home of 39-year-old Chad McDonald, a felon on searchable probation. While looking for Hughes, deputies found two firearms inside the home.

As a result, McDonald will be booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on weapons charges, the sheriff's office said.
