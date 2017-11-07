Escaped Wake County inmate apprehended

Authorities captured a Wake County inmate Tuesday morning, hours after he escaped Monday.Correctional staff from Wake County and local law enforcement began their search for Larry Locklear after he escaped while on a work assignment.The 66-year-old was a minimum custody inmate serving a sentence at Wake Correctional Center as a habitual felon.His projected release date was October 2021.Authorities were focusing their search efforts near the women's prison in southeast Raleigh, near I-40 and Rock Quarry Road.Locklear was apprehended just outside of Four Oaks in Johnston County without incident, according to officials.