Escaped Wake County inmate apprehended

Larry Locklear (Credit: Wake Correctional Center )

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
Authorities captured a Wake County inmate Tuesday morning, hours after he escaped Monday.

Correctional staff from Wake County and local law enforcement began their search for Larry Locklear after he escaped while on a work assignment.

The 66-year-old was a minimum custody inmate serving a sentence at Wake Correctional Center as a habitual felon.

His projected release date was October 2021.

Authorities were focusing their search efforts near the women's prison in southeast Raleigh, near I-40 and Rock Quarry Road.

Locklear was apprehended just outside of Four Oaks in Johnston County without incident, according to officials.
