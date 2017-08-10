Former Boy Scout accuses scoutmaster of sexually abusing him "hundreds of times" in 1990s

Christopher Malcolm has filed a lawsuit against the Boy Scouts

ROSELAND, New Jersey --
A former Boy Scout says a scoutmaster sexually abused him "hundreds of times" during the 1990s.

Christopher Malcolm, who's in his 30s, discussed the allegations on Wednesday outside his attorney's office in Roseland.

Malcolm and two other former scouts have filed a civil lawsuit against the Boy Scouts, claiming Scoutmaster Stephen Corcoran sexually abused them in the 1990s.

Corcoran, who is 49 and is from Morris Plains, recently was convicted of possessing child pornography and received a seven-year prison sentence. He's awaiting a separate trial on sexual-assault charges involving the former scouts. His attorney has said he denies all the allegations against him.

The Boy Scouts of America organization, which is based in Irving, Texas, said in a statement it is "outraged scouts were abused" and "sincerely" apologizes. It said it seeks to prevent child abuse through comprehensive policies and procedures.

Malcolm's attorney, Bruce Nagel, said the Boy Scouts tried to have the civil case thrown out due to the statute of limitations. A Bergen County judge ruled in favor of Malcolm and the other two former Scouts last month, finding they filed their cases within two years of their discovery that their emotional injuries were linked to allegations of abuse by Corcoran.

The Associated Press generally does not identify people who say they are victims of sex crimes unless they come forward publicly, as Malcolm has done.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
