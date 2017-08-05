Exclusive: Family of Wake County hit-and-run victim wants justice

Exclusive: Family of Wake County hit-and-run victim wants justice

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Pablo Banegas was a rising sophomore at East Wake High before he was tragically hit and killed this week. His family is devastated.

For the first time they are speaking to ABC11 about the crime.

Carlos Mendoza, Pablo's brother, is heart broken.

He says his prayer is for the driver who hit and killed his youngest brother to have compassion and turn themselves in.

The crash happened off Wendell Falls Parkway.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol says Pablo was on a bike traveling north on Eagle Rock Road when he was hit from behind and tossed to the side of the road.

The driver kept going. The 16-year-old died Friday at the hospital.
Tony Amaya and Carlo Mendoza


Family members say he had just left his girlfriend's house and headed home, which was less than a mile away from the crash.

"There's a lot of confusion. A lot of frustration to why or how things actually happened," said Tonya Amaya, the victim's cousin.

Authorities say the driver never stopped but kept going in a dark-colored vehicle.

Mendoza says his brother was a very shy and lovable guy.

Family members say Pablo enjoyed the afternoon at Triangle Town Center Mall just hours before he was hit and killed.

"I want an explanation," Amaya said. "Not just me but the whole family. They deserve an explanation as to why. If it was an accident. Why did he leave the scene? And if it wasn't an accident, what was the point of taking someone's life?"

The family says Pablo worked hard in school. They say he wanted to become an architect.

The Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash. Investigators are asking you to come forward if you have information that can lead to an arrest.
