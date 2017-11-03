Exclusive: Father of hospitalized toddler speaks out

Raul Trejo is only speaking to ABC11 about his daughter's condition following allegations of child abuse."I believe no parent should go through what I am going through right now," Trejo said.He drove to the Triangle from Arkansas after hearing the allegations involving his wife's boyfriend.For more than a week, his youngest daughter has been in a medically induced coma in ICU at Duke University Hospital-receiving treatment for a skull fracture and a broken rib.Trejo says doctors are slowly taking her off medications to see how she responds.And then Thursday, Trejo said, he received a glimmer of hope in her recovery."I heard her cough," Trejo said.According to warrants, the child was injured last week at a home near Garner off Trail of Merlin Road. The boyfriend of the child's mother said that while the 2-year-old was in his care, she ran into a dresser.But in the warrant, doctors said the injuries to the child's body are consistent with child abuse.The report also said doctors suspect the child may have been sexually assaulted.Trejo said doctors have not ruled that out as a possibility.The mother's boyfriend, Christopher Rickerson, has not been charged in this case. He was taken into custody, however, for an unrelated and outstanding warrantDeputies have also confiscated several items from the home: drug paraphernalia, a broken hairbrush, and phones belonging to Rickerson and the child's mother.Authorities are investigating the possibility of collusion or a cover-up.ABC11 asked Trejo whether he thinks his wife is connected in covering up the child's injuries."That's a real tough question," Trejo said. "I hope she doesn't. She is a loving mother when I was with her. I honestly don't think she has anything to do with it."Trejo said he has no words for Rickerson.This case is still under investigation.The family has set up ato help with the child's medical expenses.