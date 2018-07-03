Rayshone McNeil

Fuquay-Varina police are investigating after a woman was shot in what appeared to be a domestic-related incident late Monday afternoon.It happened about 5:50 pm at Walapai Drive and Sippihaw Oaks Drive.A 30-year-old woman was shot once in the leg, allegedly by her boyfriend, 31-year-old Rayshone McNeil, and thrown from a vehicle.Just before midnight, police said they found the suspects BMW but were still searching for McNeil.Police said he was possibly headed to Holly Springs or Willow Spring.McNeil is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.Police Chief Laura Fahnestock told ABC11 that no further information was immediately available.Anyone with information is asked to call FVPD at (919) 552-3191.Some resource for those that may need help through Interact of Wake County:24 Hour Crisis Hotline: