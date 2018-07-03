Fuquay-Varina police search for suspect after woman shot in 'domestic-related' incident

Fuquay-Varina police are investigating after a woman was shot in what appeared to be a domestic-related incident late Monday afternoon. (WTVD)

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fuquay-Varina police are investigating after a woman was shot in what appeared to be a domestic-related incident late Monday afternoon.

It happened about 5:50 pm at Walapai Drive and Sippihaw Oaks Drive.

A 30-year-old woman was shot once in the leg, allegedly by her boyfriend, 31-year-old Rayshone McNeil, and thrown from a vehicle.

Just before midnight, police said they found the suspects BMW but were still searching for McNeil.

Rayshone McNeil



Police said he was possibly headed to Holly Springs or Willow Spring.



McNeil is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police Chief Laura Fahnestock told ABC11 that no further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call FVPD at (919) 552-3191.

NEED HELP FROM DOMESTIC VIOLENCE?

Some resource for those that may need help through Interact of Wake County:
24 Hour Crisis Hotline:
  • Domestic Violence: (919) 828-7740

  • Rape/Sexual Assault: (919) 828-3005

  • Solace Center: (919) 828-3067

  • Spanish Crisis Hotline: (844) 203-8896

  • If you are in immediate danger please call 911.

Source: FVPD
