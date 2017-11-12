NORTH CAROLINA NEWS

Families displaced after apartment fire in Durham

The American Red Cross is working to help families displaced by an apartment fire in Durham on Sunday. (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The American Red Cross is working to help families displaced by an apartment fire in Durham on Sunday.

Fire crews said they responded to the call at 1200 Leon Street just after 2 p.m. and large flames were visible when the arrived.

According to officials the fire on the second-floor balcony of the building. They said witnesses told them a gas grill is to blame. Officials said the fire is under control and eight apartments were seriously damaged.

It's unknown how many people were affected by the fire, but officials said there were no reports of any injuries.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.
