A Houston family claims United Airlines is responsible for the death of their 5-year-old King Charles Spaniel.According to the family, their dog was in the cargo hold of an United airplane when it was delayed on the tarmac for two hours before taking off to San Francisco.The family said the dog died while in the cargo hold.In a statement, United said it is looking into the incident.Full statement released to ABC11's sister-station KTRK: