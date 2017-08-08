Houston family claims dog died while in cargo hold on United flight

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston family blames United after dog dies in cargo hold. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
A Houston family claims United Airlines is responsible for the death of their 5-year-old King Charles Spaniel.

According to the family, their dog was in the cargo hold of an United airplane when it was delayed on the tarmac for two hours before taking off to San Francisco.

The family said the dog died while in the cargo hold.

In a statement, United said it is looking into the incident.

Full statement released to ABC11's sister-station KTRK:

"We are so sorry to learn of Lulu's passing and have reached out to our customer to offer our condolences and assistance. We are deeply upset any time an animal suffers an injury while traveling with us and especially grieved in the rare instance that one passes away. We are conducting a thorough review of this incident."

Related Topics:
United Airlinesdogsdognational
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
'Armed and dangerous' Raleigh murder suspect arrested
Police arrest third suspect in Raleigh murder
Stolen iPhone leaves NC man unemployed, behind bars
Man pointing gun in traffic claims self defense
NC Highway Patrol worried about eclipse safety
Showers bringing cooler Tuesday
Wayne County man facing sex assault charges
Police: Baby dies after being left in grandmother's car
Show More
A lesson in character, one cup of lemonade at a time
Google fires employee behind controversial anti-diversity memo
NC NAACP calls for stop to all legislative decisions
Brunch bill brings booze, business to Sunday mornings
Man seriously wounded in Durham apartment complex shooting
More News
Top Video
Man pointing gun in traffic claims self defense
NC NAACP calls for stop to all legislative decisions
A lesson in character, one cup of lemonade at a time
Troubleshooter helps after DirecTV tech damages home
More Video