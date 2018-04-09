A small piece of crime scene tape left behind on the dirt path where pregnant teen, Aiyonna Barrett’s body was found. Police are calling her death suspicious. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/JRhoIIxXXM — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) April 9, 2018

Police are investigating after an 18-year-old pregnant woman was found dead near a wooded area in Southern Pines Sunday night.Aiyonna Clarice Barrett was found dead in a car on a dirt road near South Gaines Street around 7:45 p.m.At this time, detectives believe this was not a random act of violence. They are calling her death suspicious.The family released the following statement Monday:A cause of death will not be released until the State Medical Examiner finishes an autopsy, which is scheduled for Monday.Those with information are asked to call police at (910) 692-7031.TOP STORIES: