Family, police looking for missing Durham man

Alvin Lamont Breeden (Credit: Durham Police Department)

Josh Chapin
DURHAM (WTVD) --
Durham police are asking for the public's help in trying to find a man who has been missing for nearly a month.

The family of 52-year-old Alvin Lamont Breeden is also pleading for help.

Police told ABC11 he was last seen on March 1 at a relative's home on Hemlock Avenue.

Breeden is described as a black male, 5' 10", with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a red and white shirt with short sleeves, blue jeans, a black jacket with red trim, and red and orange sneakers.

Investigators said he's known to frequent the areas of Fayetteville and Pilot streets as well as Crimson Creek Drive, Hemlock Avenue, and Woodcraft Parkway/Barbee Road.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Durham Police Department at (919) 560-4427 or 911.
