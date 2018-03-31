'There's no way he's disappear for a month:' Family searching for missing Durham man

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are looking for a Durham man who has been missing for nearly a month.

Josh Chapin
DURHAM (WTVD) --
Durham police are asking for the public's help in trying to find a man who has been missing for nearly a month.

The family of 52-year-old Alvin Lamont Breeden is also pleading for help.



Police told ABC11 he was last seen on March 1 at a relative's home on Hemlock Avenue.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Breeden's sister Kathy is concerned because her brother hasn't touched his bank account. Also, he had a doctor appointment recently that he didn't cancel.

She said he battles PTSD and takes medication but he's been handling it as of late.

"He was a real people person, he wouldn't hurt anyone, so we just want to know what happened and where he is," she said. "I'm his oldest sister and I talk to him every other day on the phone if not sometimes every day. He would've never disappeared without calling my mom to check on her."

"But for him to just disappear from a whole month," she said, "no, there's no way."

Breeden is described as a black male, 5' 10", with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a red and white shirt with short sleeves, blue jeans, a black jacket with red trim, and red and orange sneakers.

Investigators said he's known to frequent the areas of Fayetteville and Pilot streets as well as Crimson Creek Drive, Hemlock Avenue, and Woodcraft Parkway/Barbee Road.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Durham Police Department at (919) 560-4427 or 911.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing mandurham policeDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vigil held outside state prison for criminal justice reform
Why 2018 could be an especially deadly year for cops
One hurt, another displaced by Fayetteville apartment fire
Cooper's office responds to Henderson's request for help
Man acquitted in third trial in NC teen's 2010 death
NC State player's spring breaks changing lives in Kenya
Louisiana officer fired, 1 suspended in Alton Sterling shooting
Garner man charged in deadly drag racing crash
Show More
Murder charge filed in 2014 case of missing Fayetteville woman
Deported Fort Bragg veteran wins fight for US citizenship
About 30 dogs believed dead in Michigan kennel fire
First Easter weekend at new Raleigh cathedral
New policy requires TX preschoolers to carry clear backpacks
More News
Top Video
Vigil held outside state prison for criminal justice reform
Murder charge filed in 2014 case of missing Fayetteville woman
One hurt, another displaced by Fayetteville apartment fire
Thousands dine at Durham Rescue Mission dinner
More Video