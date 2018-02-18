Family that took in Florida shooting suspect to appear on "Good Morning America" Monday

Hear from the family who took in the suspect in a mass shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead.

NEW YORK --
Members of the family that took in Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz after his adoptive parents' deaths will give their first television interview on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Monday morning.


Cruz was an orphan - his mother, Lynda Cruz, died of pneumonia Nov. 1, and her husband died of a heart attack years ago, according to those close to the family. The couple had adopted Nikolas and his biological brother.

Without any living parents, Nikolas was taken in by a local family after Lynda's death.

According to lawyer Jim Lewis, who represents but did not identify the family, they knew that Cruz owned the AR-15 but made him keep it locked up in a cabinet and never saw him go to a shooting range with it. He did have the key, however.

The family is devastated and shocked, Lewis said. During the three months Cruz lived there, he was respectful and quiet but also sad over his mother's death, the lawyer told the AP.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News and this station.

