TOMORROW: A @GMA Exclusive: They say they had “a monster living under their roof” and didn’t know it; now the family the alleged Florida school shooter was living with opens up about him and the guns he owned in their 1st TV interview. pic.twitter.com/FEQs5qMHen — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 18, 2018

Members of the family that took in Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz after his adoptive parents' deaths will give their first television interview on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Monday morning.Cruz was an orphan - his mother, Lynda Cruz, died of pneumonia Nov. 1, and her husband died of a heart attack years ago, according to those close to the family. The couple had adopted Nikolas and his biological brother.Without any living parents, Nikolas was taken in by a local family after Lynda's death.According to lawyer Jim Lewis, who represents but did not identify the family, they knew that Cruz owned the AR-15 but made him keep it locked up in a cabinet and never saw him go to a shooting range with it. He did have the key, however.The family is devastated and shocked, Lewis said. During the three months Cruz lived there, he was respectful and quiet but also sad over his mother's death, the lawyer told the AP.