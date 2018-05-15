FAMILY & PARENTING

3-year-old upstages mom's proposal with 'peebomb'

A Michigan boy has gone viral for helping his mother mark a special occasion - a wedding proposal. (WTVD)

BAY CITY, Michigan (WTVD) --
A Michigan boy has gone viral for helping his mother mark a special occasion - a wedding proposal - but it's the unconventional way that he did it that's grabbing people's attention.

On Saturday, Kevin Przytula took his girlfriend Allyssa Anter to Bay City to pop the question in front of the Ring of Friendship sculpture.

In a video, captured by Przytula's 11-year-old daughter Kayleigh, Przytula drops to one knee to propose to his girlfriend of one year.

In disbelief, Anter called out, "Are you serious? Are you serious?" unaware that her 3-year-old son - who the couple had been trying to potty train - was getting a little antsy.

As the couple continued their sweet, life-changing moment, Owen - unaware anything special is happening - dropped his pants and started to ... well, relieve himself.

"Oh my God, oh my God ... You guys," a giggly Kayleigh said.

The couple quickly turned around and saw the toddler urinating on the ground.

"Oh my God, he's peeing," Przytula said.

But the accident didn't make the moment any less special for the couple.

Anter said her son "stole the show," and acknowledged that his potty training is a work in progress.

And the moment didn't send the proposal down the toilet; Anter did say "yes."

The Associated Press Contributed and Storyful to this post.

