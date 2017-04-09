Baby loves to stretch his arms after being swaddled

Kaden's dad, Kent, says he started documenting their little wake-up routine when the little guy gets unwrapped from his sleep sack.
As a joke for friends and family, the Boston dad started putting Kaden's spring-loaded stretch to music.
It caught on and voila, viral gold!
Some babies fight the swaddle, but dad says the 5-month-old is snug as a bug in a rug.
In fact, Kent says little Kaden loves to be swaddled and sleeps better this way.
Watch more of Kaden's videos on Youtube or Instagram.
Report a Typo