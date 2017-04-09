FAMILY & PARENTING

Baby loves to stretch his arms after being swaddled

Here is your daily dose of smiles courtesy of one really happy little swaddled cutie named Kaden. (WPVI)

Here is your daily dose of smiles courtesy of one really happy little swaddled cutie named Kaden, or KPtheBaby.

Kaden's dad, Kent, says he started documenting their little wake-up routine when the little guy gets unwrapped from his sleep sack.

As a joke for friends and family, the Boston dad started putting Kaden's spring-loaded stretch to music.

It caught on and voila, viral gold!

Some babies fight the swaddle, but dad says the 5-month-old is snug as a bug in a rug.

In fact, Kent says little Kaden loves to be swaddled and sleeps better this way.

Watch more of Kaden's videos on Youtube or Instagram.


