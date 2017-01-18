FAMILY & PARENTING

Illinois brothers welcome 1st children on same day
Two Aurora brothers share a special bond: they were married on the same day and on Sunday they both became fathers for the first time. (WLS)

AURORA, Illinois --
Two Illinois brothers share a special bond: they were married on the same day and on Sunday they both became fathers for the first time.

Jose and Ivan Favela were a little surprised to find themselves at Rush-Copley Medical Center this weekend, in neighboring rooms, with the same doctor delivering their sons.

Even the brothers can't quite seem to believe the series of events that got them to this point. They announced to their family, on the same day, that they were getting married. They tied the knot with their wives in a joint wedding. And the next step they'd do together, too.

"He said, 'You're going to be an uncle.' I was telling him, 'You're going to be an uncle too,'" Jose Favela said.

Though the babies weren't due the same day, the mothers joked they might find themselves at the hospital together. Sunday, they were surprised to find that's just what happened.

"I'm happy for them, and us too," said Sarai Duran, Ivan's wife.

"I guess we just have to enjoy it. A big party all the time," said Elvia Chaidez, Jose's wife.

The babies, Rodrigo and Josue, were born at Rush-Copley just hours apart. Their parents are overjoyed.

"He's just incredible. He's going to be my little engine to keep it going in life," Ivan Favela said.

The hospital said this is not the first time siblings have had their children there on the same day, but they have never seen anything quite like this. Both families left the hospital Tuesday night.
