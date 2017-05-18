  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: President Donald Trump welcomes Colombia's president to the White House
Busted! Adorable brothers caught breaking into refrigerator

Two brothers in Fayetteville teamed up to open a locked fridge (WTVD)

Taylor Lisenby
FAYETTEVILLE --
One local mom caught her two little boys attempting to break into the family refrigerator, and they had no idea she caught the whole thing on camera.

Dawson, 5, and Royce, 2, of Fayetteville, decided teamwork was the best course of action in their attempt to remove that pesky fridge lock.


Their mom, Ashley Warner, said they had no idea she was right there.

Once Dawson explained his plan to his younger brother, the boys managed to get the lock off.

Ashley said the boys went with a healthy option and got an apple.
