Cary makes list of safest cities to raise a child

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Town of Cary has made a list of the "30 Safest Cities to Raise a Child" compiled by the home security review website SafeWise.

Cary came in at number 10.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST

SafeWise said it came to its conclusions by comparing reported sex offender concentration, state graduation rates, overall school quality ranking, and FBI violent crime data.

It also considered parks and recreational opportunities as well as special programs focused on providing services for kids and families.
