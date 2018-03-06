FAMILY & PARENTING

Couple in France allegedly banned from naming newborn baby girl Liam

EMBED </>More Videos

An unusual trial may soon get underway in France after a couple was reportedly told they could not name their baby girl Liam. (Shutterstock)

An unusual trial may soon get underway in France after a couple was reportedly told they could not name their baby girl Liam.

French prosecutors said the reason is that it could cause "gender confusion."

Apparently, there's a rule in France that gives the courts the power to veto names if prosecutors believe it's in the child's best interest.

A French news website called The Local reports the girl's parents have postponed their child's baptism until the case is settled.

At this time, there is no word when the date of the trial will be.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familybabyWizard World
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
I-Team: Brothers still jailed for contempt after seven years
Mom loses necklace with daughter's ashes during Disney race
'1-in-a-million' identical triplets surprise couple
TOUCHING: Daughter surprises step-dad with adoption news
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Investigation underway after video of sex in Durham high school
NC regulator considers another Duke Energy rate hike request
NC doctor finds baby has multiple broken bones during office visit
Neighbor accused of filling man's door locks with super glue
Amazon planning to offer checking accounts
Parents get heated at Garner school safety forum
Two hailed as heroes after Johnston County water rescue
I-Team: Brothers still jailed for contempt after seven years
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
Woman killed in crash involving car, tractor-trailer near Four Oaks
In NC GOP victory, judges decide Supreme Court ruling is narrow
Cumberland County teacher charged with assaulting special-needs student
Garner man charged after infant daughter overdoses on heroin
More News
Top Video
ABC11 morning team welcomes new member
Parents get heated at Garner school safety forum
Investigation underway after video of sex in Durham high school
ACC Tourney: Wolfpack hits practice court, Heels look to rebound
More Video