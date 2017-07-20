FAMILY & PARENTING

Cute limit exceeded in New Hampshire, child pair 'cited'

Officer Scott Haggert of the Chester, New Hampshire, Police Department was patrolling when he spotted the cute pair driving down the road. (WTVD)

AnnMarie Breen
Chester, New Hampshire (WTVD) --
Amy Lemieux Garland has several years before her son Bromley is ready to hit the road. However, on Tuesday she witnessed his first run in with the law while behind the wheel.

Officer Scott Haggert of the Chester, New Hampshire, Police Department was patrolling when he spotted Bromley behind the wheel of his Power Wheels F150. The preschooler, with his 1 1/2 year cousin Reid riding shotgun, were swerving through puddles on a road in front of their grandparents home when Haggert "pulled them over."

Garland posted photos of the interaction on a Facebook page thanking "the coolest officer ever" for taking the time to stop and interact with the children.

"They were actually pretty nervous! It was so funny, my son thought he was going to jail. Now he can't stop talking about it," she said.

Chester Police Chief Aaron Berube said the boys waved at Officer Haggert so he turned around, turned on the blue lights and stopped to interact with them.

Chief Berube says the boys were "cited" with exceeding the cuteness limit.
