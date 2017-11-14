FAMILY & PARENTING

Trending video: Daddy and daughter 'Pump It Up' at Cary Dave & Buster's

This trending video is bringing a whole new meaning to the term "father-daughter dance." (Credit: Sarahanne Diaz/Facebook)

Kaylee Merchak
CARY (WTVD) --
This trending video is bringing a whole new meaning to the term "father-daughter dance."

On Saturday, Sarahanne Diaz and her husband Miguel were at the Dave & Buster's in Cary spending some quality time with their four children doing something they all love - playing Pump It Up!

"We go to Dave & Buster's every Wednesday when the games are half price and on Saturdays to play games and enjoy time with our kids," Diaz told ABC11.

And this time, the couple's 17-month-old daughter Kairi wanted to show her stuff, and Miguel didn't hesitate to pick her up and work her into his routine.

Diaz Facebook lived the precious moment with the caption, "Daddy level 1,000."



For the Diaz family, Pump It Up is a way to bond, and everyone gets to practice their skills at home.

"They've been watching him play since they were all babies," Diaz said. "He plays a lot with our 8-year-old. We have two Pump It Up machines ourselves and an In the Groove machine, so they get lots of fun practice here at home."

But this mom wants other to know that just because you're a parent, that doesn't mean you have to give up the fun!

"Just because you have kids, it shouldn't stop you from doing something you love," she told ABC11.

Since its posting, the video has more than 3,000 views and more than 94 shares.

