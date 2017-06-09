FAMILY & PARENTING

Doctor lets 12-year-old help deliver baby brother

JACKSON, Mississippi --
A 12-year-old girl who had cried because she thought she was too short to see her baby brother born got to help deliver him at a Mississippi hospital.

WLBT-TV reports Jacee Dellapena helped deliver 7-pound, 6-ounce Cayson Carraway on Tuesday.

It wasn't Dede Carraway's original birth plan.

Despite her initial reaction, she allowed her daughter to help when a doctor asked.

Dellapena had been crying because she thought she was too short to be able to see the birth.

Carraway says her daughter was too young a couple of years ago when she wanted to be in the room when another son was born.

Dellapena says the doctor actually let her pull her brother out. She says she was nervous, but it was the best moment of her life.

