Duke Energy expands paid parental leave

Duke Energy is expanding its paid parental leave program.Under the new benefit, both mothers and fathers can start the six-week paid leave anytime within the first 16 weeks after the birth, adoption, or foster care placement of a child.A birth mother can also take another six weeks of paid time off for a total of 12 weeks maternity leave.Duke says the time off gives employees important quality time to bond with their new children without the financial pressure of having to immediately return to work.Duke also said the new benefit puts the company ahead of most other electric companies in the United States.