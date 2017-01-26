FAMILY & PARENTING

Duke Energy expands paid parental leave

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Duke Energy is expanding its paid parental leave program.

Under the new benefit, both mothers and fathers can start the six-week paid leave anytime within the first 16 weeks after the birth, adoption, or foster care placement of a child.

A birth mother can also take another six weeks of paid time off for a total of 12 weeks maternity leave.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Duke says the time off gives employees important quality time to bond with their new children without the financial pressure of having to immediately return to work.

Duke also said the new benefit puts the company ahead of most other electric companies in the United States.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyparentingmotherhoodduke energy
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
Here's a different way to tie your shoes
Illinois twin baby girls have different skin colors
Man enlists newborn son to propose to girlfriend
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Dog with swollen head rescued in Kinston, man charged
Sources: Coach K meets with Duke players, bans them from locker room
Crash shuts down I-40 westbound closed in Durham County
Trump wants Mexico import tax to pay for border wall
Vehicle hits student near Wake County middle school
Student believes trash left on car racially-motivated
Border Patrol chief out day after Trump fence decree
Show More
Official: Trump wants to slash EPA workforce, budget
Person dead in Charlotte officer-involved shooting
Man who hit, killed cyclist near Durham sentenced
Former NC Sen. Kay Hagan moved to Atlanta rehab center
Mexican president says he has canceled his trip to DC
More News
Photos
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
PHOTOS: Meet the Puppy Bowl starting line-up
PHOTOS: N.C. State beats Duke in Durham for first time since 1995
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
More Photos