Official: Durham boy drowns after playing on water trampoline with no life jacket

File photo of Smith Mountain Lake (Credit: WSET)

HUDDLESTON, Virginia --
A 9-year-old Durham boy's body was recovered from the bottom of Smith Mountain Lake Saturday night, the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries confirms.

Authorities say the boy was jumping on a water trampoline when those watching him realized he was missing.
WSET reports that the incident occurred at a private residence just north of Smith Mountain Lake State Park.

Rescue crews were called to the scene around 6 p.m. Saturday night. Three hours later, crews recovered the body of the boy 20-feet below the surface.

Authorities said the boy is from Durham; they say he was not wearing a life jacket.
