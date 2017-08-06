HUDDLESTON, Virginia --A 9-year-old Durham boy's body was recovered from the bottom of Smith Mountain Lake Saturday night, the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries confirms.
Authorities say the boy was jumping on a water trampoline when those watching him realized he was missing.
WSET reports that the incident occurred at a private residence just north of Smith Mountain Lake State Park.
Rescue crews were called to the scene around 6 p.m. Saturday night. Three hours later, crews recovered the body of the boy 20-feet below the surface.
Authorities said the boy is from Durham; they say he was not wearing a life jacket.