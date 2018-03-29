FAMILY & PARENTING

Family treasures lost, found in auctioned Fayetteville storage unit

EMBED </>More Videos

Those memories including items belonging to the late neurosurgeon Dr. Rene Kotzen locked away inside a storage unit.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
A Fayetteville family is desperate for help after their mementos and family heirlooms left inside a storage unit were auctioned off.

"He absolutely adored his baby girl. She deserves to have those memories with him," said Sabrina Barr.

Those memories including the photos, trinkets and the clothing belonging to the late neurosurgeon Dr. Rene Kotzen locked away inside a unit at Storage King USA.

"A dear friend did me the favor of moving my things into a storage unit. The unit became delinquent because the payments weren't made," Barr said.

Barr and her daughter Cameron moved away from Fayetteville in 2016 but in the meantime, the unit's belongings were auctioned off. Thrift store owner Steve Soderholm was the highest bidder.

"A wooden chandelier worth $5,000 and a carousel horse made in the '80s, "Soderholm listed.

He thought he struck gold but soon learned everything else in that unit was priceless, too.

"These were his (Rene's) surgical glasses. I get to call her and tell her we have them," said Beverly Soderholm

ABC11 was there for the emotional phone call.

"I have some good news," said Beverly Soderholm. "I found your husband's glasses."

Sabrina Barr burst into tears, thanking Storage King and Timeless Treasures.

"They're made magnifying glasses essentially but made uniquely for each surgeon. So they're special," Barr said.

Many of the photos of the late Dr. Kotzen are likely lost but there are still a number of items that haven't been recovered.

  • a rucksack with Israeli lettering that Kotzen carried

  • a blanket depicting the four seasons

  • family scrapbooks


The Barr-Kotzen family is willing to purchase any of these items back.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyfamilyfayetteville newsFayettevilleauctionFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Wake County family will 'Egg your Yard' for a good cause
Wake County Boy Scout leads project to build town's first outdoor basketball court
Mom makes son shop at Goodwill for making fun of classmates
I-Team: Cary birthing center stops delivering babies after newborn deaths
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Woman carrying child slashes man's neck on GoDurham bus
Garner man wanted in wife's stabbing arrested in Virginia
Harnett County Commissioner: Make parents pay for their child's threat
Teenage Walmart shooting suspect, with lengthy history, still on run
UNC students host anti-gun violence rally Thursday
Raleigh hotel holds lunch to thank first responders
Rocky Mount man stabs puppy after altercation
School shooting suspect gets 'piles' of fan letters, donations
Show More
Orange High School evacuated after bomb threat
Two hurt in Durham when motorcycle strikes pedestrian
Suspect in Walnut Creek half-million-dollar heist takes plea deal
11 new flu deaths reported; NC's total to 342 for season
Convicted killer in 'Serial' case gets new trial
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Thursday, March 29, 2018
Fayetteville veteran waiting since 2016 for VA to pay medical bills
Harnett County Commissioner: Make parents pay for their child's threat
Raleigh hotel holds lunch to thank first responders
More Video