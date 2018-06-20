FAMILY & PARENTING

Father-son recreate law enforcement Father's Day photo after 20 years

In 1998, Michael wrote a Father's Day card that said, "When I get bigger I'm going to be my Dad's partner and catch bad guys and burglars." (Auburn WA Police Department)

A father-son duo recreated a photo from 20 years ago to share a special Father's Day moment.

Auburn (WA) Police Department shared two photos of Officer Andy Gould and his son Michael. In both photos, Michael is sitting on the lap of his dad in a squad car.


In 1998, Michael wrote a Father's Day card that said, "When I get bigger I'm going to be my Dad's partner and catch bad guys and burglars."

Two decades later, Michael squeezed his 6'7" frame onto his dad's lap to recreate their photo, this time after following his footsteps into law enforcement. Michael currently serves as a King County sheriff's deputy.

"Recreating the photo 20 years later was a wonderful tribute to father and son," the department said on Facebook. "Hope all you fathers out there had as wonderful a day as our own Officer Gould!"
