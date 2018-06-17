Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
WATCH LIVE
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
share
tweet
share
email
FATHER'S DAY
Father's Day: Can you guess which ABC11 dad this is?
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
WTVD
Sunday, June 17, 2018 07:15AM
Related Topics:
family
Father's Day
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FATHER'S DAY
Dads winning the parenting game
Target apologizes for 'Baby Daddy' Father's Day card
A Father's Day ode to dad fashion
The Rock helps out breast-feeding girlfriend in viral photo
10 things to do with your dad this Father's Day in the Triangle
More Father's Day
FAMILY & PARENTING
Nurse helps terminally ill man meet newborn great-granddaughter
Dads winning the parenting game
VIDEO: This mischievous toddler is truly an escape artist
EXCLUSIVE: Cary birthing center co-founder tells I-Team 'Every time a baby is born, there's a risk.'
REUNITED: Tears flow from Wake student as sister returns from the Air Force
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
20 injured, suspect killed in NJ arts festival shooting
Warning: Invasive plant can cause burning, scarring and blindness
Raleigh child found unresponsive in pool in stable condition, police say
Firefighters in Wake County respond to multiple house fires Saturday
Tractor trailer overturns and scatters okra on Interstate 95 in Cumberland County
Moore County teen dead after being thrown from Jeep
6-year-old struck by minivan in Johnston County in stable condition
Inmate assaults three Polk Correctional Institution officers with homemade weapon
Show More
Man who bombed car in Cary in 2015 sentenced to 30 years
Multiple units responding to house fire in Wake County
Car crashes into Fayetteville Rite Aid, 2 treated for minor injuries
Warren County deputies seeking missing Virginia man
UNC beats Oregon State 8-6 in College World Series opener
More News
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2018 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham