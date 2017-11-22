Fayetteville cousins have babies same day, hospital

For Aerin Bullington, it's been a week of gazing into baby Lilliane's eyes. She describes the feeling as a euphoric experience."She was 6 pounds 9 ounces," Bullington said. "She's just super sweet and likes to sleep a lot."Bullington delivered her first daughter weeks late, but there's a unique twist. Her cousin Kristina delivered her baby on the same day, at the same hospital just a few doors down."Our little playhouse in the backyard and how our parents caught us planning out our future together," Kristina Vazquez said."Me and her basically grew up like sisters," Bullington said. "We are always with each other."They've been going through the motions of life together and most recently, motherhood."It's been amazing so if something happened to me, she was three weeks ahead of me," Vazquez said." I could easily ask her,' have you gone through this yet?' "They're experiencing precious moments that have formed an unbreakable bond that's sure to last forever."I'm just glad we were able to have the babies before Thanksgiving. Plus, plenty of people are asking to hold the babies. So I'll have plenty of time to do my eating, " Bullington said.