Fayetteville diaper bank helps homeless veteran moms

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --If you're a mom, you know how expensive diapers can be. Several Cumberland County families have had to choose between putting their babies in fresh diapers or putting food on the table.
Thanks to a Cumberland County non-profit, struggling families won't have to make that choice.
Richelle Gentry is a fighter. She fought in the war on terror in 2002. When she left the military, she fought to make ends meet as a single mother.
These days she's on a new mission; helping homeless veterans.
"Of the homeless families, we have five right now that are living out of their vehicles or are staying with somebody," said Gentry.
Those five also have newborns. Thankfully, they have Gentry and 2-14 Connect. Her diaper bank hands out free supplies to hundreds of struggling families. 2-14 Connect also provides cleaning products as Gentry explained those expenses also add up for families living through tough times.
2-14 Connect is a non-profit, and Gentry said she spends $1,500-$2,000 a month on diapers. She's asking the community to donate diapers and cleaning products.
You can also volunteer. For more information visit www.2-14connect.org.