FAMILY & PARENTING

'Find-A-Friend' gives the gift of Christmas to Fayetteville families in need

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Some super excited children are getting their Christmas gifts a few days early and it's all thanks to Fayetteville's Urban Ministry's Find-A-Friend program.

"I have two little ones I need to get Christmas for," said Sharron Thompson. "I wrap them and I put them up under the tree. I like to see their faces light up on Christmas day. It's a great feeling."

She's raising small children and trying to cover the cost of living expenses. It's something she says is financially straining every day, but especially during the holidays.

"I don't know if I'll be able to get anything else," said Thompson.

It's a familiar story so many are living day to day, according to Johnny Wilson, the executive director of the Fayetteville's Urban Ministry Find A Friend.

"To know that we are able to give that parent some toys or support for kids and family and they don't have to go into debt or the hole to plug that Christmas need," said Wilson.

The program distributes hundreds of toys each Christmas to more than 200 families. Last year, Thompson's life took an unexpected turn. She lost her mother to lung cancer and a few months later everything else to Hurricane Matthew. He's no stranger to loss, but through it all, still finding strength and courage to continue moving forward.

This year, once again she's making Christmas a reality for her children because after all, it's what her mother would have wanted to do.

"You raise them the best that you can no matter the situation you're in," said Thompson.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyabc11 togetherfamilychristmasFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Wilson boy waiting for kidney transplant loves to get cards
Cancer survivors give back to kids in need at local hospital
A long life well lived: Clinton man dies at 109
Mom donates $3,000 Disney voucher to kids in need
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Woman pulled from house fire in Durham
Credit card cloned, suspect caught on surveillance in Cary
Cancer survivors give back to kids in need at local hospital
Suspect in Raleigh Waffle House shooting found dead
SPECIAL DELIVERY: 20lbs of pot shipped to Spring Lake business
Wilson boy waiting for kidney transplant loves to get cards
Photos: 2017 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards winners
GOP unveils sweeping tax plan
Show More
Panthers owner Jerry Richardson under investigation for workplace misconduct
Hidden Triangle: Abandoned castle offers taste of Russia
Police: Child severely burned with heating pad in diaper
North Carolina man charged in 9-month-old's death
A long life well lived: Clinton man dies at 109
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snow falling across North Carolina
PHOTOS: Looking for Christmas ideas? Why not a shelter pup
Meet the 29 women vying for Arie's heart on 'The Bachelor'
PHOTOS: Governor's Mansion decks the halls
More Photos