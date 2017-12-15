'Find-A-Friend' gives the gift of Christmas to Fayetteville families in need

Some super excited children are getting their Christmas gifts a few days early and it's all thanks to Fayetteville's Urban Ministry's Find-A-Friend program."I have two little ones I need to get Christmas for," said Sharron Thompson. "I wrap them and I put them up under the tree. I like to see their faces light up on Christmas day. It's a great feeling."She's raising small children and trying to cover the cost of living expenses. It's something she says is financially straining every day, but especially during the holidays."I don't know if I'll be able to get anything else," said Thompson.It's a familiar story so many are living day to day, according to Johnny Wilson, the executive director of the Fayetteville's Urban Ministry Find A Friend."To know that we are able to give that parent some toys or support for kids and family and they don't have to go into debt or the hole to plug that Christmas need," said Wilson.The program distributes hundreds of toys each Christmas to more than 200 families. Last year, Thompson's life took an unexpected turn. She lost her mother to lung cancer and a few months later everything else to Hurricane Matthew. He's no stranger to loss, but through it all, still finding strength and courage to continue moving forward.This year, once again she's making Christmas a reality for her children because after all, it's what her mother would have wanted to do."You raise them the best that you can no matter the situation you're in," said Thompson.