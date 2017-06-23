FAMILY & PARENTING

'Flower man' embraces role for cousin's wedding

EMBED </>More Videos

Patrick Casey began lobbying for the role of "flower man" before his cousin was even engaged. (Erin Moore via Storyful)

When Patrick Casey knew his cousin, Andria Farthing, was going to get married, he wanted a special role for the wedding.

"They've been together a while and I started lobbying to be the flower man before they were even engaged," Casey told ABC News. "They loved the idea, and I was beyond excited they said yes once they were officially engaged."


Casey carried out his role of "flower man" with passion. He threw petals left and right while walking down the aisle and then finished by stopping to toss the remaining petals above his head.

The flower basket Casey used for the wedding holds sentimental value for the cousins. Twenty years ago, Farthing and Casey walked down the aisle together as flower girl and ring bearer for a family wedding. Casey carried the same basket Farthing used when they were kids.

Casey said of his untraditional role, "I think every good marriage has a little laughter in it."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyweddingsFunny photosbuzzworthywatercooler
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
SPONSORED: Introducing North Carolina's newest Adventure Park!
Duke nurse takes photos for moms with risky pregnancies
UNC group allows women to experience pregnancy together
Pre-K girl steals show at graduation with passionate singing
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Raleigh police: Man pistol-whipped in driveway
Parents of baby who starved say another child on the way
Former nurse suspected of killing up to 60 children
Kinston Police announce arrest in multiple bomb threats
5th GOP senator comes out in opposition to health care bill
Sheriff: Woman locked 86-year-old grandma out of house
Military wants 6-month hold on transgender enlistments
Show More
Durham man on ATV dies after leading troopers on chase
Faulty fridge sparked London fire that killed 79
Nash County deputies find 35 pounds of pot in car
What's going on with the North Carolina 'brunch bill?'
Agriculture commissioner and auditor spar over milk safety
More News
Top Video
Agriculture commissioner and auditor spar over milk safety
What's going on with the North Carolina 'brunch bill?'
Woman arrested in Smithfield baby remains case
Durham police wear sensors to learn about stress
More Video