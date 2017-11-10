FAMILY & PARENTING

Four-year-olds believe they are twins because 'have the same birthday and the same soul'

EMBED </>More Videos

Jia Sarnicola and Zuri Copeland, both 4, have birthdays two days apart, and they happen to have different skin colors, but if you ask them, they're twins. (Courtesy Ashley Riggs Sarnicola/Valencia Copeland)

Jia Sarnicola and Zuri Copeland, both 4, have birthdays two days apart, and they happen to have different skin colors, but if you ask them, they're twins.

At a birthday party recently, another kid tried to tell the Miami best friends that they couldn't not possibly be twins.

"You don't know anything, we are twins because we have the same birthday and the same soul," Jia replied, according to her mom, Ashley Riggs Sarnicola.



Sarnicola was proud of her daughter's response, she told ABC News. She said Jia truly is convinced they are twins.

"I think that's one of the nice things about growing up in a multicultural, melting pot city," Sarnicola,. "They don't see color. We've never talked to them about it, period."

The little girls go to the same school, dress the same and are inseparable, their parents said. They even have a board on the wall at school celebrating their two-year friendship, Zuri's mom, Valencia Copeland, said.

"It is unbelievable. They connected very well immediately," Copeland told ABC News. "It was amazing how they've gelled together."

As to their twin-ship, Jia's mom, Ashley Riggs Sarnicola, said she believes they are so close because of their similarities.

"They're both little Geminis," she said. "They have very strong personalities and are both super outgoing, well-spoken, intelligent, and not afraid to tell you what they want. They hit it off right away."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyfeel goodgood newschildren
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Want to sleep inside a Lego House? Here's your chance
Cards being sent to sick boy who may not see Christmas
Nurse adopts girl 8 years after caring for her as infant
Kid leaves his own candy in empty bowl
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Cary woman explains why she jumped from trooper's car
Website reveals personal information; how to remove your info
Freeze warning tonight
Man accused of pouring boiling water on caged dog
DREAM JOB: Live in Cancun, snap pics, make $10k a month
No 911 call after boy's deadly reaction to grilled cheese
Adult entertainment industry abuzz after federal raid
New permits, old fears at site of downtown Raleigh fire
Show More
I-Team investigates popular 'revenge porn' website
Durham domestic abuse survivor hopes new app will save lives
Raleigh residents react to city's pricey new logo
Wake Co. death investigation leads to arrest on other crime
Facebook asking for nude photos to protect users
More News
Top Video
Cary woman explains why she jumped from trooper's car
Website reveals personal information; how to remove your info
New permits, old fears at site of downtown Raleigh fire
Adult entertainment industry abuzz after federal raid
More Video