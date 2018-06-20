FAMILY & PARENTING

CrossFit couples hold joint weightlifting gender reveal

EMBED </>More Videos

When Meg Switzer realized her friend was giving birth the day after her, the CrossFit couples decided to hold a joint gender reveal. (lifeofmegswitzer via Storyful)

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WTVD) --
When Meg Switzer realized her friend Jessica was giving birth the day after her, the CrossFit couples decided to hold a joint gender reveal.

The party, which was held in New York, had a unique take on the big reveal.

So, just where did the two "power" couples draw their inspiration from? Well, weightlifting, of course!

Each friend grabbed an end of the barbell, and after encouragements from the crowd, dropped it to the ground, sending colored powder everywhere.

Storyful contributed to this post
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familybabyfitnessviral videofamilyNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
NCSHP sergeant helps deliver baby on side of road
Father's Day: ABC11 staff share photos of dad
Nurse helps terminally ill man meet newborn great-granddaughter
Dads winning the parenting game
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Injuries reported after dump truck overturns on I-95 in Cumberland County
Raleigh police identify pedestrian killed on I-440
NC parents, fans brawl during youth softball tournament
Pilot, passenger ID'd in helicopter crash at State Highway Patrol training facility
Florida man gets 12 years for kicking deputy, police dog
Two Morrisville children found safe after being taken in carjacking
Cumberland Co. community thankful but prepared after police catch 2 armed robbers
3 dead after being pulled from pool at Durham apartment complex
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
Sister Act: Sisters going head to head to be crowned Miss NC
Cedar Ridge HS drops varsity football team for Fall season
NCSHP sergeant helps deliver baby on side of road
Teen dies after paramedics mistake him for being dead, cover him with sheet
More News