Gabi's Grounds: Raleigh GoFundMe going viral

Twenty-year-old Gabi Angelini, from Raleigh, is trying to raise $200,000 for a new business-- a local coffee shop that will employ people with intellectual and developmental disabilities."It's important to invite my disability friends to come work with me," Gabi says on her GoFundMe page . "We're gonna have a fun time together and sing and dance a lot."The idea for the shop came from the fact that Gabi was having a hard time finding a job due to her intellectual disability."She applied to several jobs over the summer, and everyone said no," Gabi's mom Mary told GoFundMe. "So that just solidified that if I want her to be successful, we're gonna have to make it happen."Gabi was recently featured on Right This Minute which airs at 2:30 p.m. weekdays on ABC11.