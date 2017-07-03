Garner holding Fourth celebration, fireworks tonight

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

The Town of Garner is celebrating the Fourth of July one day early.The celebration is Monday evening starting at 5 p.m. at Lake Benson Park.The family-friendly event will feature music from Bull City Syndicate and the North Carolina Symphony. There will be a Kids Adventure Zone with inflatables, games and crafts for children.People are welcome to bring food, but concessions will also be available from local non-profit organizations.5:00 p.m. - Kids Zone Opens, Veterans Memorial Tours Begin5:30 p.m. - Bull City Syndicate performs6:30 p.m. - Break for Band6:50 p.m. - Bull City Syndicate performs7:30 p.m. - Veterans Memorial Tours End8:00 p.m. - Mayor's Presentation8:30 p.m. - NC Symphony Performs, Kids Zone Closes