Garner holding Fourth celebration, fireworks tonight

GARNER, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Town of Garner is celebrating the Fourth of July one day early.

The celebration is Monday evening starting at 5 p.m. at Lake Benson Park.

The family-friendly event will feature music from Bull City Syndicate and the North Carolina Symphony. There will be a Kids Adventure Zone with inflatables, games and crafts for children.

People are welcome to bring food, but concessions will also be available from local non-profit organizations.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

5:00 p.m. - Kids Zone Opens, Veterans Memorial Tours Begin

5:30 p.m. - Bull City Syndicate performs

6:30 p.m. - Break for Band

6:50 p.m. - Bull City Syndicate performs

7:30 p.m. - Veterans Memorial Tours End

8:00 p.m. - Mayor's Presentation

8:30 p.m. - NC Symphony Performs, Kids Zone Closes

FIREWORKS IMMEDIATELY FOLLOW THE NC SYMPHONY PERFORMANCE

The Works! And other Fourth of July events around the Triangle and central North Carolina
