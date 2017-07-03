FAMILY & PARENTING

Garner holds big Fourth celebration, fireworks tonight

Garner is holding Fourth of July festivities a day early.

GARNER, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Town of Garner threw its annual July 4th party at Lake Benson Park on Monday night.

Crowds piled into the park well before 5 p.m. with chairs and blankets hoping to snap the best spots.

"We just set up, so hopefully we got a good spot," said Dawn Shuey, who was there around 5 p.m. with her family.



The wait for the big fireworks show was just as big a party.

Food vendors lined the park to serve up refreshing snow cones and ices and savory snacks, such as cheesy nachos and turkey legs.

"The corn was great I had corn, she had a hot dog and fries," said Amanda Cooley, who was at the event with her husband and two small nieces, Zariah and Nariyah.



There was also a kid zone full of inflatables, and music by the Bull City Syndicate and the NC Symphony.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

5:00 p.m. - Kids Zone Opens, Veterans Memorial Tours Begin

5:30 p.m. - Bull City Syndicate performs

6:30 p.m. - Break for Band
6:50 p.m. - Bull City Syndicate performs

7:30 p.m. - Veterans Memorial Tours End

8:00 p.m. - Mayor's Presentation

8:30 p.m. - NC Symphony Performs, Kids Zone Closes

FIREWORKS IMMEDIATELY FOLLOW THE NC SYMPHONY PERFORMANCE

The Works! And other Fourth of July events around the Triangle and central North Carolina
