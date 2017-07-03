Garner holds big Fourth celebration, fireworks tonight

GARNER, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Town of Garner threw its annual July 4th party at Lake Benson Park on Monday night.
Crowds piled into the park well before 5 p.m. with chairs and blankets hoping to snap the best spots.
"We just set up, so hopefully we got a good spot," said Dawn Shuey, who was there around 5 p.m. with her family.
NC Symphony now playing at Garner #4thOfJuly celebration #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/X4QHsVQyS3— AngelicaAlvarezABC11 (@AlvarezABC11) July 4, 2017
The wait for the big fireworks show was just as big a party.
Food vendors lined the park to serve up refreshing snow cones and ices and savory snacks, such as cheesy nachos and turkey legs.
"The corn was great I had corn, she had a hot dog and fries," said Amanda Cooley, who was at the event with her husband and two small nieces, Zariah and Nariyah.
The park is full. No more spaces available. Take the shuttle at New Bethel Church Road.— Garner Police (@GarnerPolice) July 4, 2017
There was also a kid zone full of inflatables, and music by the Bull City Syndicate and the NC Symphony.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
5:00 p.m. - Kids Zone Opens, Veterans Memorial Tours Begin
5:30 p.m. - Bull City Syndicate performs
6:30 p.m. - Break for Band
6:50 p.m. - Bull City Syndicate performs
7:30 p.m. - Veterans Memorial Tours End
8:00 p.m. - Mayor's Presentation
8:30 p.m. - NC Symphony Performs, Kids Zone Closes
FIREWORKS IMMEDIATELY FOLLOW THE NC SYMPHONY PERFORMANCE
The Works! And other Fourth of July events around the Triangle and central North Carolina