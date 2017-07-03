Garner holds big Fourth celebration, fireworks tonight

The park is full. No more spaces available. Take the shuttle at New Bethel Church Road. — Garner Police (@GarnerPolice) July 4, 2017

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

The Town of Garner threw its annual July 4th party at Lake Benson Park on Monday night.Crowds piled into the park well before 5 p.m. with chairs and blankets hoping to snap the best spots."We just set up, so hopefully we got a good spot," said Dawn Shuey, who was there around 5 p.m. with her family.The wait for the big fireworks show was just as big a party.Food vendors lined the park to serve up refreshing snow cones and ices and savory snacks, such as cheesy nachos and turkey legs."The corn was great I had corn, she had a hot dog and fries," said Amanda Cooley, who was at the event with her husband and two small nieces, Zariah and Nariyah.There was also a kid zone full of inflatables, and music by the Bull City Syndicate and the NC Symphony.5:00 p.m. - Kids Zone Opens, Veterans Memorial Tours Begin5:30 p.m. - Bull City Syndicate performs6:30 p.m. - Break for Band6:50 p.m. - Bull City Syndicate performs7:30 p.m. - Veterans Memorial Tours End8:00 p.m. - Mayor's Presentation8:30 p.m. - NC Symphony Performs, Kids Zone Closes