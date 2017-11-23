FAMILY & PARENTING

VIDEO: 8-year-old girl squeezes mom's hand to say 'I love you' after brain aneurysm

A mother shared a tear-jerking video of her 8-year-old daughter responding to her voice after emergency brain surgery. (WLS)

DALLAS, Texas --
A Texas mother shared a tear-jerking video of her 8-year-old daughter responding to her voice after emerging from emergency brain surgery.

Carla Resendiz's daughter Holly suffered a brain aneurysm on Monday and had to undergo an operation to release fluid in her brain. Doctors had her medically paralyzed to help her recovery, but told her mother it was too early to see how Holly would do.

As she began to regain consciousness, Resendiz began asking simple questions like "Do you want chocolate pudding for breakfast?" to see if her daughter was able to respond.

While she was unable to open her eyes, Holly was able to answer her mother's questions by slightly nodding or shaking her head.

"Do me a favor. I'm holding your hand, OK? If you love me, squeeze your hand," Resendiz told her daughter.

Right away, Holly gave a big squeeze back.

"Oh my God. Baby, I love you. You keep fighting, OK?" her mother said, fighting back tears.

Resendiz called it "the happiest day of my life."

A GoFundMe page has been created to help pay for Holly's medical care.
