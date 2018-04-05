FAMILY & PARENTING

Goldsboro native killed during Vietnam War will be laid to rest

Air Force navigator Col. Edgar Felton Davis, who went missing-in-action during the Vietnam War, will be lad to rest.

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC (WTVD) --
The remains of Goldsboro native and Air Force navigator Col. Edgar Felton Davis have returned home and will be laid to rest in the East Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery on Thursday and Friday.

Col. Edgar Felton Davis



Davis' remains arrived on Thursday at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport around 12:30 p.m. The remains were escorted from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, by Vice Commander, 4th Fighter Wing, Col. Brian S. Armstrong.

All members of Team Seymour, including the local community, were invited to render honors as Davis' remains were escorted to Seymour Johnson Funeral Home in Goldsboro.

The remaining hearse carrying Davis' remains will arrive approximately 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The route from the airport will follow Interstate 540 to U.S. 264 to Interstate 795 to the U.S. 70 Bypass. The procession will exit at the Wayne Memorial Drive off-ramp and proceed to the Seymour Funeral Home.

On Friday, April 6, the 334th "Fighting Eagles" Fighter Squadron, stationed at Seymour Johnson, will conduct a flyover during graveside services.

The 4th Fighter Wing Honor Guard, along with approximately 150 Airmen stationed here, will render full military honors during the graveside service starting at 2 p.m.

The Davis family respectfully requests privacy on Thursday, April 5 during the funeral.
