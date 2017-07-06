FAMILY & PARENTING

Great-grandpa-to-be has heartwarming reaction to news

EMBED </>More Videos

Harry Rollo Sr. had a heartwarming reaction to his granddaughter's baby news. (Bianca Rollo via ABC News)

When Harry Rollo Sr. learned that his eldest grandchild was pregnant, he was overcome with joy.

In a video that has gone viral, Ontario woman Bianca Rollo told her "Papa" the news with a sweet present: a shirt that says "Great Grandpa To Be ... December 2017."

When her grandfather realized what the shirt meant, he stared around the room in shock before breaking down.

"Christ, you're kidding me," he said, covering his face.

Bianca, too, got emotional, watching his reaction. She told ABC News that the two have always been close.

"When I was younger we would always do things together like go on boat rides at the cottage, motorcycle rides, garage sale shopping and go out for ice cream. He also adores my husband Ryan [Rawn] and our little Yorkie Audrey," she said.

Rollo Sr. is planning on hosting a gender reveal party at his house in a few weeks, she said.

"I am so thrilled at how overjoyed he is about the news! I think this is the best news he and the family has had since we lost my Baba (grandmother) in 2008. We all miss her so much. It's exciting to be able to bring new life into this family."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familybabyparentingpregnant womansenior citizensfeel good
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
92-year-old flower girl steals the spotlight at wedding
Large crowds enjoy the 4th across the Triangle and Sandhills
The Works! and other area Fourth of July events
Ohio aunt creates 'drive-in' movie theater for family
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Aggressive foxes bite people in Raleigh
Durham bus driver charged in pedestrian death
Man allegedly stole tarp to make homemade slip-n-slide
Sheriff: NC sex offender kidnaps, molests 1-year-old
Goldsboro woman arrested in Ruby Tuesday break-in, theft
Arrest made in fatal shooting after Raleigh fireworks
Woman allegedly chews on meth bag found in her body
Show More
Toddler forced to sit on mom's lap for 3.5 hour flight
Police find dog trespassing, looking for 'furever' home
Whoa! Truck rollover caught on camera
Neighbor accused of killing man over dog droppings
Woman flown to hospital after crash on I-40
More News
Top Video
Whoa! Truck rollover caught on camera
Aggressive foxes bite people in Raleigh
Woman flown to hospital after crash on I-40
Governor announces 2,000 Wake County jobs
More Video