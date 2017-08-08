Happy 109th birthday Clinton-native, Mr. Smith!

In 1908, the first Model T automobile made its debut and construction began on the Titanic.And, oh yes, Mr. Razzie Smith was born that year in Sampson County, North Carolina.You can find Model Ts only in museums now and the Titanic is long gone. But Razzie Smith is still going strong."He has a hearing disability, but his mind is still sharp," niece Cora Miller said.In fact, next month Razzie Smith will be celebrating his 109th birthday in grand style at one of his favorite local restaurants."He has no diet restrictions," Ms. Miller said with a laugh. "If he wants it and he can get it, he eats it!"Razzie Smith was born August 8, 1908, and currently lives in Clinton with his daughter and primary caregiver, Pearl. He and his late wife Annie were blessed with eleven children and a grandchild they raised as their own. Today, his influence is felt down through the generations - among his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and even great-great-grandchildren."He just loves to visit family and friends," Ms. Miller said. "And he always passes on those memories from childhood."Such as the time as a boy when he and his family saw an airplane for the first time. They had no idea what it was, so they hid in a tobacco barn until the mysterious flying thing left the area.Mr. Smith received only a third grade education after leaving school early to help support his family. That began a long career of hard work - on farms, a sawmill, a nursing home - any place that was hiring. Those early years were hard, and sometimes Mr. Smith got paid only in peas and fatback. But he did what he had to do to keep food on the table.A devout Christian, Mr. Smith served as an usher and deacon at Union Star Freewill Baptist Church in Clinton for more than six decades. He loves Psalm 37:23-24: "The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord: and He delighteth in his way. Though he fail, he shall not be utterly cast down; for the Lord upholdeth him with His hand."And on August 12, this "good man" will gather with loved ones once again for a birthday celebration at Fayetteville's Sandpiper restaurant. And niece Cora says if the past is any indication, Razzie Smith will truly enjoy himself."He eats anything he wants to," she said, "but home-cooked rice and gravy is his favorite!"