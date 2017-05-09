FAMILY & PARENTING

Hard-working moms get early Mother's Day surprise

EMBED </>More Videos

"Oh my god," gasped Earlene Harris, as she saw her reflection in a mirror. (WLS)

CHICAGO, Ill. --
"Oh my god," gasped Earlene Harris, as she saw her reflection in a mirror. Harris received a full makeover by makeup artist Tanya Miller-a brand new experience for the mother of two.

"I'm trying not to cry," Harris said with a smile.

But Harris's pampering didn't stop there. She walked away with a new dress, shoes to match, and a professional headshot in her new outfit. She's just one of 150 Chicago moms given a special thank you on Monday.

EMBED More News Videos

More than 150 moms were treated to free makeovers on Monday.



"We wanted to celebrate moms that aren't necessarily celebrated," explains Julie Hightower, executive board member of the Daisie Foundation.

Her organization partnered with the USO and other Chicago community groups to thank some of those most in need, including military families and cancer survivors.

"Many of them have experienced so many different adversities but they have triumphed, and we wanted to celebrate them," Hightower added.

With a smile that wouldn't quit, she brought together 50 hair stylists and makeup artists, turning a downtown loft into a pop-up salon-a busy one at that.

"A lot of women don't realize how beautiful they can be. A little bit of makeup can take a woman to a different place," explained makeup artist Tanya Miller, who loves giving back with Hightower.

The party didn't stop at the makeup table or with the hair styling either.

Thanks to partners Lane Bryant and Eliza J, the guests were able to take home dresses-something they didn't expect.

"It's pretty fun to see their faces," said Hightower after surprising Harris with the news.

This shopping spree does not come cheap.

"Hundreds of thousands of dollars when you add it all up," estimated Hightower.

But everything was donated, including the labor from an army of volunteers like photographer Sonya Martin.

"It makes everyone feel good, so it makes me feel good in turn," she said in between photoshoots.

Martin's pictures give these women a professional headshot to help them network, and a lasting thank you for just being mom.
Related Topics:
familymother's daymakeoversclothing
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Mom suggests kid-friendly swears in funny ad
Newborn smiles days after heart surgery
Raleigh parents know what Jimmy Kimmel is going through
Shortage of foster families in Wake County
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Man convicted of killing Shaniya Davis wants new trial
Two die in fire at Myrtle Beach campground
Driver injured after sideswiping car in Raleigh
Raleigh transportation station described as game changer
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Should Orange County schools ban Confederate apparel?
At 70, 'Grandma Shirley' gets Wake Tech degree
Show More
I-Team: NC among top 10 states for resettled refugees
How local law enforcement can track your every move
Report: Woman in deadly wrong-way I-85 crash was drunk
Fayetteville's new budget calls for bump in property tax
School bus driver, monitor fired after child left on bus
More News
Top Video
Crash after drone flies into bike race
This mom is locked and loaded
Driver injured after sideswiping car in Raleigh
Raleigh transportation station described as game changer
More Video